Whitley County celebrates state championship

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Four months after winning their first state title, the Whitley County baseball team gathered at Whitley County High School for one final celebration.

Many Colonel faithful came to relive the memories of the memorable championship run in a way that head coach Jeremy Shope said emulates their season.

It’s a beautiful thing for our school, our community, all of Southeastern Kentucky,” Shope said. " We are very proud of what we were able to accomplish. This doesn’t happen very often so we wanted it to be a very special moment for our guys.”

Shope said the celebration is something they have been looking forward to all season.

“To see all this come together and play perfect defense when it mattered was pretty special,” Shope said “We’ve been looking for this moment right here to get a little bling for the guys and be able to put that ring on their finger and know this solidifies everything.”

A celebration that will last a lifetime.

“It was very special to me,” graduated pitcher Grant Zehr said. “To win out on a bang, you can’t top that. It’s just nice to know that you ended your high school baseball career on the highest honor you could ever have.”

But for the Colonels, the celebration does not take from the work that is left to be done.

“I told our guys we’re gonna enjoy Saturday night but then after Saturday night, it’s going to be back to work and talking about this coming season,” Shope said.

The Colonels beat Shelby County 2-1 in the state championship with the help of Zher’s standout performance.

