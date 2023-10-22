Patchy frost possible tonight, dry & mild stretch of weather ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to a few lingering clouds hanging around on Sunday, temperatures should not drop as much tonight, but it will still be a chilly start to the new work and school week.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the region from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday. I do believe some patchy frost is possible as lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

On Monday, the sunshine mixed with a few clouds will take us back into the upper 60s for highs. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will drop us back down overnight, but only into the 40s.

Tuesday through Thursday look pretty nice and almost springlike at times as highs soar into the mid to upper 70s, which is well above average for this time of year.

Our next best chances for rain start Friday and will linger into the weekend in scattered form.

Stay warm tonight!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

