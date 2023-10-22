Newest Coaches Poll Top 25 released after Week 8 of CFB

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Week eight of college football is in the books and so is a new Coaches Poll Top 25. While the top five teams remain the same, the majority of the list is shuffled around following a Saturday where many ranked teams barely escaped with wins.

Washington, Oklahoma, Texas, Ole Miss and Utah walked away from the weekend with one-score wins. The Utes survived a meeting with USC in Trojan territory after a made field goal with less than five seconds left in the game gave Utah a 34-32 win and a one-spot rise in the poll from No. 14 to No. 13. USC drastically dropped from No. 16 to No. 22.

Tennessee dropped five spots after giving up a 13-point lead in the first quarter to lose to Alabama 34-20 in Tuscaloosa

Kentucky headed into their bye week with their second loss of the season after falling 38-21 to Missouri. The Wildcats received 10 votes.

Here is the Coaches Poll Top 25:

1. Georgia (7-0)

2. Michigan (8-0)

3. Ohio State (7-0)

4. Florida State (7-0)

5. Washington (7-0)

6. Oklahoma (7-0)

7. Texas (6-1)

8. Alabama (7-1)

9. Oregon (6-1)

10. Penn State (6-1)

11. Ole Miss (6-1)

12. Oregon State (6-1)

13. Utah (6-1)

14. Notre Dame (6-2)

15. LSU (6-2)

16. Missouri (7-1)

17. North Carolina (6-1)

18. Louisville (6-1)

19. Air Force (7-0)

20. Tennessee (5-2)

21. Duke (5-2)

22. USC (6-2)

23. Tulane (6-1)

24. UCLA (5-2)

25. James Madison (7-0)

