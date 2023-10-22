Newest Coaches Poll Top 25 released after Week 8 of CFB
(WYMT) - Week eight of college football is in the books and so is a new Coaches Poll Top 25. While the top five teams remain the same, the majority of the list is shuffled around following a Saturday where many ranked teams barely escaped with wins.
Washington, Oklahoma, Texas, Ole Miss and Utah walked away from the weekend with one-score wins. The Utes survived a meeting with USC in Trojan territory after a made field goal with less than five seconds left in the game gave Utah a 34-32 win and a one-spot rise in the poll from No. 14 to No. 13. USC drastically dropped from No. 16 to No. 22.
Tennessee dropped five spots after giving up a 13-point lead in the first quarter to lose to Alabama 34-20 in Tuscaloosa
Kentucky headed into their bye week with their second loss of the season after falling 38-21 to Missouri. The Wildcats received 10 votes.
Here is the Coaches Poll Top 25:
1. Georgia (7-0)
2. Michigan (8-0)
3. Ohio State (7-0)
4. Florida State (7-0)
5. Washington (7-0)
6. Oklahoma (7-0)
7. Texas (6-1)
8. Alabama (7-1)
9. Oregon (6-1)
10. Penn State (6-1)
11. Ole Miss (6-1)
12. Oregon State (6-1)
13. Utah (6-1)
14. Notre Dame (6-2)
15. LSU (6-2)
16. Missouri (7-1)
17. North Carolina (6-1)
18. Louisville (6-1)
19. Air Force (7-0)
20. Tennessee (5-2)
21. Duke (5-2)
22. USC (6-2)
23. Tulane (6-1)
24. UCLA (5-2)
25. James Madison (7-0)
