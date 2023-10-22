Kentucky holds annual basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at N.KU.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky held their annual Blue-White scrimmage at Northern Kentucky University Saturday night.

Team Blue beat team White 100-89.

That's all for the Blue-White Game Presented by Kroger.



Blue Team: 100, White Team: 89. pic.twitter.com/PBe5yfqwEK — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 21, 2023

UK’s Freshman guard Rob Dillingham led all players in scoring with 40 points, going 14-23 from the field.

London’s Reed Sheppard scored eight points for Team Blue.

Zvonimir Ivisic arrived on campus last Thursday, but did not play in tonight’s scrimmage.

Kentucky’s two other big men, sophomore forward Ugonna Onyenso and freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw where also sidelined with nagging injuries.

Kentucky Blue-White Box Score (Sports Editor | WYMT)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.