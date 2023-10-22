Kentucky holds annual basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at N.KU.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky held their annual Blue-White scrimmage at Northern Kentucky University Saturday night.

Team Blue beat team White 100-89.

UK’s Freshman guard Rob Dillingham led all players in scoring with 40 points, going 14-23 from the field.

London’s Reed Sheppard scored eight points for Team Blue.

Zvonimir Ivisic arrived on campus last Thursday, but did not play in tonight’s scrimmage.

Kentucky’s two other big men, sophomore forward Ugonna Onyenso and freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw where also sidelined with nagging injuries.

Kentucky Blue-White Box Score
Kentucky Blue-White Box Score(Sports Editor | WYMT)

