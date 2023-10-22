Georgia stays at No. 1 for 19th straight week in the AP Top 25 Poll

(WYMT) - Georgia football is still king in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll, marking a 19-week-streak of No. 1 rankings, the third best in the history of the poll behind Miami’s streak of 21 in 2001-02 and Southern California’s 33 week reign from 2003-05.

Although the Michigan program was at the top of headlines last week after the NCAA started an investigation for sign-stealing amongst the program, the Wolverines stay at No. 2 after a 49-0 beat down against Michigan State.

Alabama made its return to the top 10 after coming back from a 13-point deficit against Tennessee on Saturday to win 34-20 at home. The loss pushed the Volunteers down four spots to No. 21.

Kentucky and Louisville both had bye weeks, but the Cardinals moved up from No. 21 to No. 18 this week while the Wildcats only received two votes this go-around.

Here is the AP Top 25 poll:

1. Georgia (7-0)

2. Michigan (8-0)

3. Ohio State (7-0)

4. Florida State (7-0)

5. Washington (7-0)

6. Oklahoma (7-0)

7. Texas (6-1)

8. Oregon (6-1)

9. Alabama (7-1)

10. Penn State (6-1)

11. Oregon State (6-1)

12. Ole Miss (6-1)

13. Utah (6-1)

14. Notre Dame (6-2)

15. LSU (6-2)

16. Missouri (7-1)

17. North Carolina (6-1)

18. Louisville (6-1)

19. Air Force (7-0)

20. Duke (5-2)

21. Tennessee (5-2)

22. Tulane (6-1)

23. UCLA (5-2)

24. USC (6-2)

25. James Madison (7-0)

