Death investigation underway in Harlan County

By RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the coroner’s office was notified of a man found at a motel in Harlan.

The man, 48, was found dead in one of the hotel rooms.

Officials are not releasing his name at this moment.

They say foul play is not suspected, but they are investigating the death.

We will update this story when more information is available.

