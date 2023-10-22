Death investigation underway in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the coroner’s office was notified of a man found at a motel in Harlan.

The man, 48, was found dead in one of the hotel rooms.

Officials are not releasing his name at this moment.

They say foul play is not suspected, but they are investigating the death.

We will update this story when more information is available.

