‘Bus to Biz’ program successfully connecting students to workforce

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A program that connects students with more opportunities for careers after graduation has school officials seeing success.

The Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and Somerset Independent Schools joined forces to create ‘Bus to Biz’ program in the 2022-23 school year.

“We’re doing a better job at our school and frankly the entire community here, we have three high schools in Pulaski County and I feel like all of them are doing a better job at connecting students with opportunities that might not necessarily need a four-year college degree,” said Somerset High School Math and Statistics Instructor Forrest Spillman.

SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said the way they’re educating students on these opportunities, is unique.

“And we thought, what better opportunity would we have to reach the true masses if we informed the teachers, the educators and the guidance counselors of what great wage-earning opportunities, employment opportunities are out there for the students that they interact with on a daily basis,” he explained.

He said the relationships between teachers and students allow for them to understand things better.

“A lot of the time, our biggest influence in our lives, or one of the biggest influence on our lives was a teacher, or a coach, or something along those lines. So, we want to make sure that that teacher, that coach, that guidance counselor, that they are completely aware of the opportunities that every community has to offer,” he said.

Spillman said it helps give them the tools needed to build the future of the workforce.

“Helping kind of bridge the gap between my own respective school and the business community on what we as educators need to do to equip students to be more successful after they graduate, if they’re heading straight to the workforce,” he explained. “It’s just kind of encouraging to see that there’s, there’s just a lot of opportunities out there for our graduates.”

Some teachers love visiting different businesses so much, that some consider working there themselves.

“In fact, I’ve even heard colleagues say, ‘Wow, I almost would like to work here after I retire, or maybe even now,’” said Spillman.

He said they hope to see other school districts in the region create similar programs to help more students.

