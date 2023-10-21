WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week

Check Presentation
Check Presentation(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, Bell County traveled to Clay County for a week ten battle.

During the game, Jon North, representing WYMT and ARH, presented a $1,000 check to Clay County Athletic Director Tommy Nicholson and Clay County Assistant Principal Jacqueline Asher.

North also presented a $1,000 check to Bell County Athletic Director Rodney Slusher.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

