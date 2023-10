HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons hosted the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets for a 1A District 7 battle Friday night.

Through three quarters, the game was tied at 14-14.

However, the Yellow Jackets would pull away in the fourth quarter and secure the 28-14 road win.

Williamsburg improved to 5-3, and Harlan dropped to 2-7.

