Whitesburg Fire Department raises money with 5K race

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Whitesburg Fire Department hosted its first ‘Run 4 Rescue’ 5K race.

Fire Chief Charles Colwell said they want to raise money to support their volunteer and junior volunteer program.

“I have a good group of junior volunteers as well and this will support all of them and buy them things that they need,” he said. “And that’s stuff that we cannot buy with state funding money so, it’ll go to that use.”

With nearly 30 participants, Colwell added that they hope to grow this race from here on out.

“So, hopefully we can just build from here and keep getting more and more and make it better and better each year,” he explained.

One runner said she is trying to run 5Ks in all Kentucky counties, with this being her 52nd and winning her first, 1st place.

“Today was number 52, I saw the advertisement for the fire department and it looked like fun and it’s beautiful out here. So, I came out here and tried to see everything around here, it was a beautiful course,” said Laura Warren.

Warren said she wanted to participate to see the beauty of the state.

“I’ve lived here for about 50 years and I’ve been mostly in Lexington and don’t really go out far,” she explained. “Now that my daughter’s grown, my parents are older, I’m looking to see more about Kentucky and this is, it’s just a fabulous way to see all of Kentucky, I’ve learned more this year, than I’ve learned in 50 years.”

