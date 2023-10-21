WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - October 20, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are quickly approaching the end of the Kentucky high school football regular season, and teams across the mountains are vying for a spot in the postseason.

For local scores, click here.

You can catch up on local highlights from across the region below.

ARH Game of the Week, Southwestern vs. Pulaski County & Ashland Blazer vs. Johnson Central:

Fans in the Stands & Local High School Football Highlights:

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 & Local High School Football Highlights:

Take it to the Bank & UK Basketball Preview:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

