Update: Name released in Mountain Parkway crash

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron and RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 10-21-2023 Update: Kentucky State Police has identified a man killed in a Magoffin County crash on the Mountain Parkway.

Police discovered Justin Jarrell, 26, of Dana, was driving his car when he hit a bridge embankment and collided with another car.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP.

10-19-2023 Update: State police have confirmed the road is back open. We are waiting on a news release for more information about the crash.

Original Story:

Dispatch in Magoffin County confirmed the westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is closed following a crash.

The crash reportedly involved two cars and happened near the Route 30 exit.

Dispatch said at least one person was killed in the crash.

The road will be closed until further notice, and drivers should find a different route.

