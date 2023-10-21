Tracking a patchy frost threat by Sunday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some areas of frost are possible by Sunday night, but we are tracking a stretch of dry and mild weather for the upcoming work week.

Tonight Through Sunday Night

A stray shower can not be ruled out tonight, especially in the Big Sandy Valley. However, most of the region will be dry and cool. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-40s under a mostly clear sky.

An awesome day is on tap on Sunday. We remain dry under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Into Sunday night, we are tracking some cold conditions. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-30s under a mostly clear sky. We are giving you the First Alert for possibly some patchy frost by Monday morning.

Stretch of Dry, Mild Weather

For the upcoming work week, we are trending drier and warmer.

Highs on Monday top out in the upper-60s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows fall into the lower-50s.

Temperatures are back above average by Tuesday. Highs soar into the mid-70s under a partly sunny sky. Lows are back in the lower-50s.

Another dry and mild day is on tap on Wednesday. Highs reach the mid-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

If you have not explored the fall foliage across the mountains, this week looks to be great as we get into the peak of the season.

Extended Forecast

Thursday is also looking dry and mild. Temperatures remain in the mid-and-upper-70s, while lows dip into the upper-50s.

Models are hinting at our next rain chance by Friday and Saturday of next week, but the agreement is not great.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Friday, but most of us look dry as temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-70s. Lows fall into the lower-60s by Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.