Southwestern earns fifth consecutive district title after win at Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Jason Foley and the Southwestern Warriors earned their fifth consecutive Class 5A District 8 title after a gritty battle with the Pulaski County Maroons Friday night.

Pulaski County’s first drive of the game did not end with a touchdown, but it set the Maroons up for a 16-yard field goal to lead 3-0 early in the first quarter.

After the Maroons’ defense stopped the Warriors on downs, which forced a punt, Pulaski County fumbled the punt return, putting the ball back in the Warriors’ hands. Southwestern took advantage and scored the first touchdown of the game after quarterback Owen Campbell made a short pass to running back Braxton Walters who ran for 71 yards into the end zone.

The Warriors led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Maroons punched first in the second quarter with a QB Zak Anderson to wide receiver Harris Denmyer connection for the first down. The duo found each other again a few plays later, but this time Denmyer caught Anderson’s launched pass in the Warriors’ end zone, giving the lead back to the Maroons 10-7.

Southwestern would score right before halftime to enter the break with a 14-10 lead. The Warriors started to distance themselves in the second half after Campbell, in his second performance as the Warriors starting QB, called his own number to hit pay dirt early in the third quarter to go up 21-10.

Both programs would score once more, but the Warriors came out on top 28-16.

This loss marks the end of the Maroons’ regular season, but the Warriors have one more game against Henry Clay on Oct. 27.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.