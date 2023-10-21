Scores from across the mountains for week ten of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week ten of high school football.
THURSDAY (10/19):
Shelby Valley 58, East Ridge 30
FRIDAY (10/20):
Southwestern 28, Pulaski County 16
Powell County 15, Belfry 54
Pike Central 21, Betsy Layne 32
Wayne County 14, Boyle County 49
Bell County 41, Clay County 20
Perry Central 0, Corbin 55
Breathitt County 50, Danville 13
Magoffin County 38, Estill County 19
Williamsburg 28, Harlan 14
North Laurel 28, Harlan County 12
Pikeville 43, Hazard 7
Jackson County 7, Jellico (Tenn.) 31
Virginia High (Va.) 61, Jenkins 14
Ashland Blazer 33, Johnson Central 36
Rockcastle County 52, Knox Central 14
Boyd County 22, Lawrence County 14
Somerset 36, Leslie County 13
Pineville 29, Lynn Camp 23
Floyd Central 16, Martin County 55
Adair County 49, McCreary Central 20
Morgan County 48, Phelps 8
Knott Central 20, Prestonsburg 52
Letcher Central 35, Whitley County 31
Rowan County 19, Greenup County 55
SATURDAY (10/21):
We also have an Eastern Kentucky team set to play on Saturday.
Riverview East Academy will travel to Paintsville. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
