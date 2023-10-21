Scores from across the mountains for week ten of high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week ten of high school football.

THURSDAY (10/19):

Shelby Valley 58, East Ridge 30

FRIDAY (10/20):

Southwestern 28, Pulaski County 16

Powell County 15, Belfry 54

Pike Central 21, Betsy Layne 32

Wayne County 14, Boyle County 49

Bell County 41, Clay County 20

Perry Central 0, Corbin 55

Breathitt County 50, Danville 13

Magoffin County 38, Estill County 19

Williamsburg 28, Harlan 14

North Laurel 28, Harlan County 12

Pikeville 43, Hazard 7

Jackson County 7, Jellico (Tenn.) 31

Virginia High (Va.) 61, Jenkins 14

Ashland Blazer 33, Johnson Central 36

Rockcastle County 52, Knox Central 14

Boyd County 22, Lawrence County 14

Somerset 36, Leslie County 13

Pineville 29, Lynn Camp 23

Floyd Central 16, Martin County 55

Adair County 49, McCreary Central 20

Morgan County 48, Phelps 8

Knott Central 20, Prestonsburg 52

Letcher Central 35, Whitley County 31

Rowan County 19, Greenup County 55

SATURDAY (10/21):

We also have an Eastern Kentucky team set to play on Saturday.

Riverview East Academy will travel to Paintsville. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

