Rockcastle County secures district title in dominant fashion

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockets entered their week ten matchup with the chance to secure a district title with a win over Knox Central.

After a Tucker Warren to Isaiah Jackson touchdown gave Rockcastle County a 24-8 halftime lead, the Rockets continued to shoot past the Panthers enroute to their 52-14 victory.

Rockcastle County opened the second half recovering a Panther fumble that set them up deep in Knox Central territory.

Anthony Goodin extended the Rockets lead, and Rockcastle County continued to be all gas, no breaks with another Jackson touchdown to go up 38-8.

The Panthers showed signs of life after a deep connection between Mason Griffen and Nathan Dunn brought them just outside the redzone.

Griffen found Dunn again for a touchdown to claw their way to a 38-14 deficit.

However, the Rockets continued to pour on the scoring courtesy of a Warren 46-yard rushing touchdown.

“He’s just a warrior,” head coach Chris Larkey said. “He’s always been a competitor. He’s a great quarterback. He’s smart. He studies so much film and he’s amazing at times.”

After ending last season 4-7, the Rockets claim the Class 3A District 7 title.

“You know it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Larkey said. “We got some big kids injured and we got to get them healthy, get better. Hopefully our guys will keep competing hard and not be satisfied.”

Rockcastle County ends the regular season against Casey County at home.

Knox Central’s season ends on the road against Middlesboro.

