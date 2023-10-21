Pineville avoids late game heroics from Lynn Camp

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats welcomed the Mountain Lions for a week ten matchup, both looking to break losing streaks.

After trailing 29-7 at the half, Lynn Camp scored 16 unanswered but ultimately fell short 29-23.

Pineville opened the game scoring 14 unanswered in the first quarter courtesy of two Deacon Partin to Wyatt Caldwell connections.

An unsportsmanlike penalty set the Wildcats up deep inside the redzone, where they capitalized off of a Peyton Wilson touchdown.

The Mountain Lions would find the endzone twice more before the first half expired and was able to avoid the late game comeback bid from Lynn Camp to break their two game losing streak.

Pineville hits the road one more time to take on Leslie County for their season closer.

Lynn Camp, now on a six game losing streak, will look to end their season with a win at home against McCreary Central.

