HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville beat Hazard 43-7 Friday night.

The Panthers went up 36-0 in the first half and did not look back.

With the win Pikeville moves to 6-2.

The Panthers will finish the season on the road against Boyd County.

Hazard falls to 1-8.

The Bulldogs hit the road next week against Clay County.

