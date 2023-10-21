North Laurel gets back in the win column at Harlan County

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Jaguars headed to Harlan County to face the Black Bears in an important district battle.

The Jaguars would pull away and earn the 28-12.

The win brings North Laurel to 5-4 on the season. The Jaguars will welcome Wayne County to ‘The Jungle’ to end the regular season.

A tough season continues for Harlan County. The Black Bears fall to 1-8 and will travel to play Bell County to close the regular season.

