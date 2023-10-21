More than 30 dogs rescued from “serious neglect situation”

One of the dogs said to be a hound-beagle type mix and is one of about 20 that officails say is...
One of the dogs said to be a hound-beagle type mix and is one of about 20 that officails say is being malnourished.(Paws 4 The Cause)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 30 dogs have been rescued from an Estill County home.

Officials called the incident a “serious neglect situation”.

We first told you about the situation on Wednesday. Paws 4 the Cause, a Lexington-based rescue operation, was able to get the worst dogs out of the home.

However, on Friday, the remainder of the dogs were removed from the home on the Estill-Lee county line.

Officials said the dogs were essentially being starved.

“The food was being thrown out, it was like ‘fend for yourself.’’ The bigger ones bullied the smaller ones out. They were in various state and stages of the malnourished,” Ashley Collins, with the Estill County Animal Shelter, explained.

The dogs will receive treatment at the Estill County Animal Shelter, and some may be placed in foster homes. However, the dogs will be brought back to health before they are adopted out.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Sheriff: One person dead in Morgan Co. crash
Elderly man killed in motorcycle crash
Elderly man killed in motorcycle crash
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Woman facing host of charges following drug raid
.
South Carolina man dies in Laurel County crash
Christopher and Judy Hendrix were arrested on Wednesday. They are being held in the Pulaski...
Inmate who escaped while on work release back behind bars

Latest News

The 42nd annual Kentucky Book Festival hosted their free, daylong event this weekend –...
Annual Kentucky Book Festival returns for 42nd year
Whitesburg Fire Department Run 4 Rescue
Whitesburg Fire Department raises money with 5K race
Bridge Day jumper
Out of state visitors share draw behind W.Va Bridge Day
Fitzpatrick was honored at a memorial service hosted by the Big Sandy Chapter of the Sons of...
Sons of the American Revolution honor revolutionary patriot