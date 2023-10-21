Martin County takes district 7-2A crown over Floyd Central in the self-proclaimed ‘Hager Bowl’

By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:52 AM EDT
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County beat Floyd Central at home, 55-16.

The Hager family ties were all over this game on both sides of these two district foes.

Kelli Hager was left in the middle of it with her husband, Floyd Central football head coach Shawn Hager, competing against her son, Martin County offensive coordinator Wesley Hager.

In the end, it turns out Wesley Hager and the Martin County Cardinals would come out victorious as the district seven class 2A champs, 55-16.

Martin County will travel to play East Carter for their last game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Floyd Central will host Shelby Valley in week eleven for their last game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

