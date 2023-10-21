Johnson Central hands Ashland Blazer their first loss of the season in a close one

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Golden Eagles handed the Ashland Blazer Tomcats their first loss of the season on Friday night, 36-33.

Johnson Central led at halftime, 20-19.

At the start of the second half, the Golden Eagles stole possession with an onside kick that gave them the ball at their own 48.

On this possession, the Golden Eagles pummeled their way to the goal line through consistent short runs.

The drive was capped off with a touchdown by Johnson Central’s Logon Morrow, pumping the Golden Eagles’ lead to 20-13.

Ashland Blazer responded on the next drive, slipping their way down the field on short to medium passes until the Tomcats were close enough to push Braxton Jennings in the endzone.

This tangled the score closely again, 20-19.

Johnson Central would go on to win this back-and-forth affair, 36-33.

This was the Golden Eagles’ last scheduled game of the regular season before the playoffs.

Johnson Central concludes its regular season as the District 6-4A Champions.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.