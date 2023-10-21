Johnson Central hands Ashland Blazer their first loss of the season in a close one

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Golden Eagles handed the Ashland Blazer Tomcats their first loss of the season on Friday night, 36-33.

Johnson Central led at halftime, 20-19.

At the start of the second half, the Golden Eagles stole possession with an onside kick that gave them the ball at their own 48.

On this possession, the Golden Eagles pummeled their way to the goal line through consistent short runs.

The drive was capped off with a touchdown by Johnson Central’s Logon Morrow, pumping the Golden Eagles’ lead to 20-13.

Ashland Blazer responded on the next drive, slipping their way down the field on short to medium passes until the Tomcats were close enough to push Braxton Jennings in the endzone.

This tangled the score closely again, 20-19.

Johnson Central would go on to win this back-and-forth affair, 36-33.

This was the Golden Eagles’ last scheduled game of the regular season before the playoffs.

Johnson Central concludes its regular season as the District 6-4A Champions.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly man killed in motorcycle crash
Elderly man killed in motorcycle crash
.
Sheriff: One person dead in Morgan Co. crash
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Woman facing host of charges following drug raid
Prestonsburg police
Police find “mislabeled, misbranded” products after medical emergencies at EKY school
Photo Courtesy: Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management Facebook
Missing Martin County woman found dead

Latest News

Martin County hosts Floyd Central
Martin County takes district 7-2A crown over Floyd Central in the self-proclaimed ‘Hager Bowl’
Week 10 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for week ten of high school football
Pikeville vs. Hazard
Pikeville handles Hazard on the road
Southwestern at Pulaski County
Southwestern earns fifth consecutive district title after win at Pulaski Co.
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 10