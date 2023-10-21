Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 10

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The cool weather in Harlan did not stop fans from being loud as the Green Dragons took on the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets.

The crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

You can catch the segment in the video player above.

Williamsburg got the 28-14 win over the Green Dragons.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets improve to 5-3.

Harlan falls to 2-7 with the loss.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly man killed in motorcycle crash
Elderly man killed in motorcycle crash
.
Sheriff: One person dead in Morgan Co. crash
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Woman facing host of charges following drug raid
Prestonsburg police
Police find “mislabeled, misbranded” products after medical emergencies at EKY school
Photo Courtesy: Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management Facebook
Missing Martin County woman found dead

Latest News

Week 10 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for week ten of high school football
Pikeville vs. Hazard
Pikeville handles Hazard on the road
Southwestern at Pulaski County
Southwestern earns fifth consecutive district title after win at Pulaski Co.
Johnson Central vs Madison Central
Johnson Central hands Ashland Blazer their first loss of the season in a close one