Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 10

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The cool weather in Harlan did not stop fans from being loud as the Green Dragons took on the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets.

The crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

You can catch the segment in the video player above.

Williamsburg got the 28-14 win over the Green Dragons.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets improve to 5-3.

Harlan falls to 2-7 with the loss.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.