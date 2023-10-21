The Briar Jumpers are District 6 Champions

By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset beat Leslie County 36-13 Friday night.

The Briar Jumpers scored on their first drive on a Kam Hughes rushing score.

Somerset kept the pressure on with a Kris Hughes rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

The Jumpers have now won four games in a row ahead of their week 10 game versus Glasgow.

The Purple and Gold also secured a District six crown under first year head coach Clay Clevenger.

Somerset moves to 7-2.

Leslie County falls to 5-4.

