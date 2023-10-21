Bell Co. officials investigating deadly crash

By RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is following an early morning crash in Bell County.

Bell County Dispatch received a call early Saturday at approximately 2:24 a.m. of an accident in the Brownies Creek community on KY-987 near the 10-mile marker.

Bell County EMS, Sheriff’s Office and Volunteer Fire Department responded and discovered that a vehicle had left the road and went into an embankment, flipping on its top.

Wesley Miller, 26, of Miracle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

