Baptist Health Lexington hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington invited community members to their Cancer Center Saturday morning to enjoy brunch, and learn about breast cancer.

“We know breast cancer does not discriminate it touches all our lives and we want to make sure that ladies know how important it is to have early diagnosis because we know we can treat it and we have good prognosis with early diagnosis,” said Dr. Walid Abou-Jaoude with Baptist Health Lexington

Everyone in attendance had the opportunity to schedule a free mammogram, whether they were insured or not.

“It’s exciting we just had a lady arrive and she’s in having her mammogram scheduled now the uninsured lady so we’re just really thankful,” said Breast Cancer Nurse Navigator for Baptist Health Lexington, Peggy Wheeler.

Wheeler says the mammograms were paid for by a generous donation.

“We want to make a difference in our community regardless insured or uninsured and we feel like this is a perfect setting to have it at this beautiful venue here and hopefully we can make a difference,” said Dr. Abou-Jaoude

Attendees also had access to an expert panel of doctors, who answered any questions they had about breast cancer.

“We just want to make sure that we reach everybody in the community you know we’re a small community and we want to make sure that everybody has a chance,” said Dr. Abou-Jaoude.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.