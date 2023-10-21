Annual Kentucky Book Festival returns for 42nd year

The 42nd annual Kentucky Book Festival hosted their free, daylong event this weekend –...
The 42nd annual Kentucky Book Festival hosted their free, daylong event this weekend – welcoming readers from across the state to come.(wkyt)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 42nd annual Kentucky Book Festival hosted their free, daylong event this weekend – welcoming readers from across the state to come.

“We have 150 authors and illustrators and readers of all ages, to celebrate books and literacy,” said Katerina Stoykova, Director of the Book Festival.

Authors had the chance to set up tables throughout the store showcasing their work to readers. One author at the event happened to be former Kentucky Governor Paul Patton, who held office from 1995 through 2003. His book, titled “The Coal Miner Who Became Governor” was written with his friend about his time serving the state.

“Well, my friend Jeff did an oral history for the university of Kentucky that took about 4 years, and then he suggested we write a book which took about four years,” said Paul Patton, Former Ky Governor and Author.

Both former Governor Patton and Poet Katerina Stoykova feel that through events like these, folks of all ages can form a community of readers, encouraging generations to come to celebrate the importance of reading.

“Well, I am for education in all its aspects – and learning to read well causes people to want to read. People that don’t read well don’t read. Education is important Reading is important,” said Patton.

“If you are able to touch your favorite book and shake the hand that wrote it, that is a cause for celebration,” said Stoykova.

