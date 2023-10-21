#4 Bell County runs away from Clay County in ARH Game of the Week
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Bobcats hit the road in week ten to play 3A foe Clay County in our ARH Game of the Week.
The Bobcats secured the 41-20 win and improve to 8-1.
Clay County has lost two games in a row. The Tigers fall to 6-3.
Bell County will finish the regular season at home against Harlan County.
Clay County will welcome Hazard to finish the regular season.
