#4 Bell County runs away from Clay County in ARH Game of the Week

Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Bobcats hit the road in week ten to play 3A foe Clay County in our ARH Game of the Week.

The Bobcats secured the 41-20 win and improve to 8-1.

Clay County has lost two games in a row. The Tigers fall to 6-3.

Bell County will finish the regular season at home against Harlan County.

Clay County will welcome Hazard to finish the regular season.

