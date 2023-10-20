WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - #4 Bell County vs. Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Bobcats hit the road to play 3A foe Clay County in our ARH Game of the Week.

The Bobcats are ranked fourth in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10.

Bell County (7-1) is coming off of a 52-28 win at home against the Knox Central Panthers in week eight.

Clay County is also coming off of a home game against the Panthers, but the Tigers fell 22-12 in week nine.

The Tigers (6-2) have not faced Bell County since 2018, with the Bobcats securing the 72-14 win.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

