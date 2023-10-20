Trending drier for the weekend following Friday rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking some much-needed showers across the mountains to end the work week. However, the forecast is turning drier for the weekend and milder for next week.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

Some good news for high school football fans, we are tracking some slightly drier air for Friday night. An isolated shower can not be ruled out, but the coverage will not be as widespread. We are also tracking some chilly air for Friday night. Low temperatures dip into the mid-and-lower-40s under a clearing sky.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Saturday, but most of the region looks dry. Highs rebound into the mid-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into Saturday night, we are tracking dry and cool weather. Lows fall into the mid-40s.

Trending Warmer

A cool day is on tap for Sunday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s, and lows fall into the upper-30s, so some areas of patchy frost can not be ruled out.

Temperatures rebound into the upper-60s on Monday. Again, we are dry and partly cloudy. Lows are not as cool. Temperatures fall into the mid-40s.

We are tracking some above-average temperatures for the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday top out in the mid-70s! We remain dry and partly cloudy. Lows are back in the lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

If you enjoy the warmer weather, you will love the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-70s across the region.

We are also tracking more dry weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-50s.

