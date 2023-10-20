South Carolina man dies in Laurel County crash

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a South Carolina man was killed in a crash.

Deputies said a car hydroplaned, hit a median and slid into oncoming traffic.

The crash reportedly closed the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 30 for more than two hours.

Deputies confirmed Bryan Lowman, 24, was a passenger in one of the cars involved.

He was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

Three other people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

