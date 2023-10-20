South Carolina man dies in Laurel County crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a South Carolina man was killed in a crash.

Deputies said a car hydroplaned, hit a median and slid into oncoming traffic.

The crash reportedly closed the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 30 for more than two hours.

Deputies confirmed Bryan Lowman, 24, was a passenger in one of the cars involved.

He was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

Three other people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.