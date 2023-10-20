Somerset pastor gives congressional prayer on Capitol Hill

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers invited his pastor to offer the morning prayer on Friday as the U.S. House of Representatives reconvened to vote on a new House Speaker.

Rev. Ryan Coffey is the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Somerset.

“We are in unchartered waters on Capitol Hill, now entering the seventeenth day without a leader in the House. Pastor Coffey’s prayer for discernment, integrity, courage and unity, was a welcomed blessing for this historic time in Congress,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. “We cannot allow the small fractures in our party to paralyze our ability to govern. We need to get back to work for the American people. It was a tremendous honor to close this challenging week with a heartfelt prayer from my pastor, as we navigate the path forward for our great nation.”

Rogers also gave the Coffey family a tour of the Capitol building and invited Coffey’s children to join him on the House Floor.

Rev. Coffey gave the following prayer:

Rev. Coffey and his wife have served at the First Baptist Church of Somerset since April of 2021.

You can watch the prayer here.

