Somerset pastor gives congressional prayer on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers invited his pastor to offer the morning prayer on Friday as the U.S. House of Representatives reconvened to vote on a new House Speaker.

Rev. Ryan Coffey is the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Somerset.

“We are in unchartered waters on Capitol Hill, now entering the seventeenth day without a leader in the House. Pastor Coffey’s prayer for discernment, integrity, courage and unity, was a welcomed blessing for this historic time in Congress,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. “We cannot allow the small fractures in our party to paralyze our ability to govern. We need to get back to work for the American people. It was a tremendous honor to close this challenging week with a heartfelt prayer from my pastor, as we navigate the path forward for our great nation.”

Rogers also gave the Coffey family a tour of the Capitol building and invited Coffey’s children to join him on the House Floor.

Rev. Coffey gave the following prayer:

“Our most precious, gracious, Heavenly Father, we humbly bow before You, acknowledging You as Lord of all. We pray as David prayed, ‘For everything in the heavens and earth is yours, O Lord, this is your kingdom. We adore you as being in control of everything. Riches and honor come from you alone, you are the ruler of all mankind; your hand controls power and might, and it is at your discretion that men are made great and given strength.’ "So now O Lord, make these servants great. Grant to them discernment to govern rightly, integrity beyond reproach, courage to fight for a bright and greater tomorrow, and a spirit of unity to move our nation forward together. "Lord, in this hour, we need more of You. So lead us, guide us, bless us according to Your will and may Your name be glorified forever and ever. Amen."

Rev. Coffey and his wife have served at the First Baptist Church of Somerset since April of 2021.

You can watch the prayer here.

