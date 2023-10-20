Sheriff: One person dead in Morgan Co. crash

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash in West Liberty, the Morgan County Sheriff confirmed to WYMT.

Morgan County 911 received a call about the one-car crash just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff said the crash happened on U.S. 460 near the intersection of Paul Road.

Dawn Lee Canizales, 53, was reportedly the driver of the 2005 GMC Envoy.

Following an investigation, deputies said Canizales, of West Liberty, lost control of her SUV and hit an embankment.

She was taken to St. Clair Medical Center in Morehead, but she was later pronounced dead by the Rowan County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.

