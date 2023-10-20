Police find “mislabeled, misbranded” products after medical emergencies at EKY school

Prestonsburg police
Prestonsburg police(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Employees at an Eastern Kentucky store are accused of selling mislabeled vape pens to high school students.

Police in Prestonsburg said they were getting calls of students at Prestonsburg High School showing overdose-like symptoms and requiring medical help.

Officials said there were five incidents in one week.

Police said, in each case, the student was using electronic vapes.

This increase in medical emergencies prompted an investigation.

With parental consent, police conducted controlled buys with minors in area stores.

Police said the Quick Stop Smoke Shop Discount Tobacco and Vaping store, located within 1,000 feet of the school, repeatedly sold to minors under police surveillance.

Samples of the products were sent for lab testing, and police said the results showed the products were inappropriately labeled.

Police also said some of the products contained levels of more than 90 percent active impairing ingredients.

Officers searched the store and found “a large quantity” of mislabeled, misbranded and questionable products that police said were sending students into medical emergencies.

“We remain committed to the wellbeing of our community and especially our children,” officials posted on Facebook.

