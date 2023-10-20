Pike County park dedicated to former deputy judge-executive

HARDY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Pike County gathered at Hardy Park for a renaming and dedication ceremony to John R. Phillips on Thursday.

Phillips was the Pike County Deputy Judge-Executive for 12 years. He died in 2013 at the age of 87.

His granddaughter, Krista McCoy, said she felt it was her responsibility to become caretaker of the park and get it back into shape.

“I’ve got high standards for this park and I know what my granddad would want and we have stayed at it,” said McCoy.

Several decades ago when a park was announced for the county, Phillips used his influence as deputy judge-executive to make sure the park would be in Hardy rather than Dorton.

His son, Richie Phillips, said the park has been a part of their family for as long as he can remember, and he is glad to make it official.

“And he came home one day and said we’re going to build a park in Hardy and I was in high school at the time. I grew up playing little league ball at this field, it looked nothing like this right here.”

The plaque was unveiled to the public after speeches from Judge-Executive Ray Jones, Tourism Commissioner Bob Scott, Richie Phillips, Circuit Judge Kent Varney and Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall.

