‘If we don’t move, we will lose it.’: EKY senior women finding community through fitness and fun

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of women from multiple counties in Eastern Kentucky continue to prove age is just a number.

The women, ranging in age from 60 years old up to the mid-80s and beyond, meet twice a week at the Knott County Sportsplex for the Silver Sneakers workout class.

Anita Johnson, one of the instructors of the class, said the workouts improve their well-being, longevity and independence.

“Physically, it helps with their coordination, their flexibility, their balance and their agility,” said Johnson.

The exercises feature everything from aerobics to resistance bands and even weights and balance. Many of the women said it has been a form of physical therapy for them.

“Once I came, I could see the benefit physically in myself. I was having trouble with my shoulder and after a few sessions. I haven’t had any other trouble with my shoulder,” said Jan Stumbo from Knott County.

“I had a knee replacement in 2011 and I think it keeps that knee going, and we just need folks to realize when our doctors tell us exercise. It’s important and they’re telling us the right thing,” added Rebecca Ware, another participant in the program.

The ladies said the class is always full of fun.

Ware added that it is so fun it’s hard to choose her favorite exercise in the class.

“Oh, my goodness. What is my favorite exercise. I think the balance and that I can still balance. You know on one foot,” said Ware.

Many of the women said they organize their weeks around the classes on Monday and Thursday because, for them, it’s about more than just their health or favorite exercise. They said it’s about their new friendships and the memories that are too good to pass up.

“We’re a close-knit bunch. You know when somebody gets sick, we send them cards and check on them,” said Johnson.

“You will meet wonderful folks and develop friendships. It’s just a lot of fun,” added Ware.

Silver Sneakers is the nation’s leading community fitness program available to more than 18 million eligible Medicare seniors.

Women with Medicare and supplemental insurance can take the class for free. Three supplemental insurances qualify which are Humana, Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Anyone can take the class for $3.

For more information about the Silver Sneakers program click here.

