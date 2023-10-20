Host of “Face the Nation” discusses war in Israel, interview with Sen. Mitch McConnell

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Hamas announced the release of two U.S. hostages while the war with Israel continues.

On Capitol Hill, the race for Speaker of the House faced more setbacks as members of the House GOP withdrew support for Congressman Jim Jordan.

During Mountain News First at Four, WYMT’s Steve Hensley interviewed the host of CBS’s Face the Nation Margaret Brennan.

Hensley and Brennan discussed the ongoing war, the search for a Speaker and Sunday’s “Face the Nation” interview with Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

You can watch the segment in the video player above and catch “Face the Nation” each Sunday morning on WYMT.

