Host of “Face the Nation” discusses war in Israel, interview with Sen. Mitch McConnell

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Hamas announced the release of two U.S. hostages while the war with Israel continues.

On Capitol Hill, the race for Speaker of the House faced more setbacks as members of the House GOP withdrew support for Congressman Jim Jordan.

During Mountain News First at Four, WYMT’s Steve Hensley interviewed the host of CBS’s Face the Nation Margaret Brennan.

Hensley and Brennan discussed the ongoing war, the search for a Speaker and Sunday’s “Face the Nation” interview with Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

