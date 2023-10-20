HCTC hosts “Trail of Enchantment”

Trail of Enchantment
Trail of Enchantment(Hazard Community & Technical College)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One local college put the magic of Disney on display Thursday evening.

Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) hosted its second annual Trail of Enchantment.

This year, the theme is Disney, and displays featured “Toy Story”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “Star Wars” and more.

The displays and scarecrows were built by community partners and HCTC students, faculty and staff, and the community is able to choose their favorite.

“We choose a winner, so when you come on campus, you’ll get a ballot to vote, and you come through, and you vote for your display of choice and your scarecrow of choice, and then we have prizes for the winners,” HCTC President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon explained.

We were told the college had at least 100 cars visit Thursday night.

The event continues through Saturday night on the Hazard campus. It lasts from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The college is also accepting donations for student scholarships.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain parkway
Update: Mountain Parkway back open following deadly crash
Lake Cumberland
More info released about man found dead in Lake Cumberland
.
Woman shot, seriously injured while driving on I-75 in Rockcastle County
Photo Courtesy: Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management Facebook
Missing Martin County woman found dead
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

John R. Phillips park dedication
Pike County park dedicated to former deputy judge-executive
Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato
Viral photo shows horse shopping at Perry County business
Laurel County Schools 'stop arm cameras'
School districts urging public to be aware of bus safety measures
Grant
Funding announced for projects in Southwest Virginia