HCTC hosts “Trail of Enchantment”

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One local college put the magic of Disney on display Thursday evening.

Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) hosted its second annual Trail of Enchantment.

This year, the theme is Disney, and displays featured “Toy Story”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “Star Wars” and more.

The displays and scarecrows were built by community partners and HCTC students, faculty and staff, and the community is able to choose their favorite.

“We choose a winner, so when you come on campus, you’ll get a ballot to vote, and you come through, and you vote for your display of choice and your scarecrow of choice, and then we have prizes for the winners,” HCTC President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon explained.

We were told the college had at least 100 cars visit Thursday night.

The event continues through Saturday night on the Hazard campus. It lasts from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The college is also accepting donations for student scholarships.

