Golden Alert issued for Estill Co. man

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are looking for a missing man in Estill County.

A Golden Alert was issued Friday evening for Eugene French, Jr.

Troopers said French, 69, has dementia and was last seen near Bicknell Branch Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers believe French walked away from his home. French is reportedly 6′0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

French was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue work pants. He also has an “EF” tattoo on his arm.

Troopers said French could possibly be going to Hamilton, Ohio.

If you have any information, you can call Kentucky State Police at 859-623-2404.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.