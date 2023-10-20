Former teacher, broadcaster and mountain sports supporter dies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Harlan Davidson, Jr., of Hazard, died at Hyden Health and Rehab Center. He was 79.

Davidson graduated from Hazard High School in 1962 and went on to play football for Colorado State University.

He was a graduate assistant for Eastern Kentucky University basketball under head coach Guy Strong.

Davidson later became the head basketball coach of Washington County High School.

He returned to Hazard and taught at Hazard High School for one year before teaching at the Hazard Vocational School.

Davidson also spent time in the coal industry and Buckhorn Children’s Home through Human Resources.

He was a color analyst for several years with WSGS & WCKB during tournaments and the Sweet Sixteen. He was a member of the WYMT Mountain Classic Committee, KSHAA and a Kentucky Colonel.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maggard‘s Mtn. View Chapel.

The viewing will be Monday, October 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral following at 1 p.m.

You can read the obituary for Harlan Davidson, Jr. here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.