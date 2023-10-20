Former teacher, broadcaster and mountain sports supporter dies

Harlan Davidson of Hazard died on Thursday.
Harlan Davidson of Hazard died on Thursday.(Maggard Funeral Homes)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Harlan Davidson, Jr., of Hazard, died at Hyden Health and Rehab Center. He was 79.

Davidson graduated from Hazard High School in 1962 and went on to play football for Colorado State University.

He was a graduate assistant for Eastern Kentucky University basketball under head coach Guy Strong.

Davidson later became the head basketball coach of Washington County High School.

He returned to Hazard and taught at Hazard High School for one year before teaching at the Hazard Vocational School.

Davidson also spent time in the coal industry and Buckhorn Children’s Home through Human Resources.

He was a color analyst for several years with WSGS & WCKB during tournaments and the Sweet Sixteen. He was a member of the WYMT Mountain Classic Committee, KSHAA and a Kentucky Colonel.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maggard‘s Mtn. View Chapel.

The viewing will be Monday, October 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral following at 1 p.m.

You can read the obituary for Harlan Davidson, Jr. here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management Facebook
Missing Martin County woman found dead
Lake Cumberland
More info released about man found dead in Lake Cumberland
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Woman facing host of charges following drug raid
mountain parkway
Update: Mountain Parkway back open following deadly crash
Police investigating murder-suicide in Wise County, Virginia

Latest News

Wise County Sheriff's Office
Dispatch software allows more efficient emergency response
We are less than a month away from Election Day in Kentucky and Governor Andy Beshear and...
WKYT Fact✓Check | Fundraising in the governor’s race
Old Friends say they have about 60 horses who will need blankets this winter.
Old Friends Farm asking for horse blanket donations ahead of winter
Man yelled racial slur, followed officer for miles after traffic stop...to jail...where he was...
WATCH | Man yelled racial slur, followed officer for miles after traffic stop...to jail...where he was arrested, police say