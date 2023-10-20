Five-star prospect commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Men’s Basketball squad picked up a big commitment for their 2024 recruiting class Friday.

Johnuel “Boogie” Fland announced he is heading to Lexington next fall, choosing the Wildcats over Indiana, Alabama, and others.

The New York native is a five-star point guard and ranked as the 18th-best prospect, according to ESPN.

It is John Calipari’s second commitment for the 2024 recruiting class. Big man Somto Cyril committed to the program in September.

