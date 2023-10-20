Elderly man killed in motorcycle crash

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Mingo County, West Virginia State Police said.

Bobby Williamson, 84, of Crum, was identified as the victim.

Troopers say the crash happened along Jennies Creek Road. They said Williamson was riding a motorcycle that went off the right side of the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene.

