Dispatch software allows more efficient emergency response

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - The Wise County Sheriff’s Office now has a new software system allowing them to better evaluate emergency situations.

Called ‘Prepared Live,’ the software can set up a live stream between the dispatch center and the 911 caller.

“We can actually assess the scene for officer safety if there’s a weapon someone didn’t mention, you know, you can see things in the background,” said Wise County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Supervisor Billie Laney.

The dispatcher can send a link to the caller’s phone. Once the caller clicks on the link, a one-sided live stream begins.

The video is blank on the caller’s side to protect against potential suspects.

“They can click that link, we can see what’s going on without the suspect knowing we’re actually on the phone,” said Billie Laney.

The software system can also be used in text messages in case the video does not work.

