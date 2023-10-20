Cold front brings soggy conditions back to the mountains today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep your rain gear with you today. You will likely need it for much of the day.

Today and Tonight

Waves of showers and even some rumbles of thunder will roll across the region for the first part of your Friday. It looks like the deeper into the day we get, the more scattered the rain chances become. Temperatures will not move much today, thanks to the cold front that is passing through the mountains. We will start the day in the mid-50s and end it in the upper 50s. It could be breezy at times this afternoon. Severe storms are not expected, but rain could be heavy at times.

Tonight, the showers should start to taper off. I’m cautiously optimistic that even if you are still seeing a few showers around high school football kickoff time, they will be gone by halftime or the end of the games. Skies will try to gradually clear overnight. Lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Weekend Forecast

Temperatures will soar ahead of our next system Saturday and it could be breezy. I’m 95% sure most of us stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but you’ll notice I didn’t say 100%. One model is trying to show a few stray showers in the afternoon in our far eastern counties, so I’ll keep the stray chance in. Temps will climb into the upper 60s before crashing into the mid-40s again Saturday night.

Sunday looks nice, but cooler once again. Highs will make it into the upper 50s before lows fall into the upper 30s by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

High pressure takes over for most of next week and sunshine will be around. We’ll see some above-average temperatures too. Our average high this time of the year is in the upper 60s and we could see the mid to upper 70s at times, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next best chance for rain is next Friday. Stay tuned!

Have a good weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

