WYMT Team of the Week: Week 9

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset football team walked into their game against longtime rival Danville with the same mindset they do with any other opponent. Do not let up.

A 50-7 Briar Jumper win showed anything but mercy.

“You go into the game trying to approach it as just another game,” Clevenger said. “You don’t want to get into personal feelings because I feel like at that point you are out of your game. With that said, that was a big game probably more for my family than it was for me, so to be able to go out and dominate like we did feels good.”

The win was not only the first time Somerset had beaten Danville since 2020, but it was especially personal for current Briar Jumper football head coach Clay Clevenger who was the Admirals’ coach from 2013-2020.

“He was telling us ‘good win’,” senior running back and wide receiver Kam Hughes said about his coache’s message after the win. “I think he was kinda just taking it all in, so it was kind of quiet after the game for him, but for us, it was a great time.”

For Somerset quarterback Josh Bruner, last Friday was the first time the junior was able to help his team take down the Admirals in his high school career.

“It felt pretty good,” Bruner said. “It took a while to get, but we got one finally. We were all pretty hyped up.”

The 43-point win where five different Briar Jumpers scored touchdowns was another reason for the post-game hype.

“That is the part that is pleasing as a coach,” Clevenger said. “When you sit there and look at the box score and see four or five maybe even six one day guys score. You are sharing the ball, playing good team football. I think that is what it is all about.”

Somerset sits on the brink of having one of their best seasons in years as they head into a meeting with Leslie County where the Briar Jumpers could come out District 6 champions if they beat the Eagles. While the regular season is more than half over, Clevenger’s squad attributed their successes to the dedication the team put in months ago.

“The off-season work we put in before the spring,” Bruner said. “The 6 a.m.’s. in January and February got us to where we are now.”

“They bought in from day one,” Clevenger said. “They have really worked hard. Somerset is a proud football school. I knew that when I came in and that is part of the reason I wanted to coach here. They probably haven’t had as good of a season as they have wanted the last couple of years. I think these seniors wanted to be better.”

The Briar Jumpers and the Eagles square off on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Leslie County.

