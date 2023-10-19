WYMT Player of the Week: Week 9

Owen Campbell - Southwestern QB
Owen Campbell - Southwestern QB(Sports Editor | WYMT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Every backup quarterback waits patiently for their big break. For Southwestern senior Owen Campbell his opportunity to step into the signal caller role came when the Warriors’ starting QB Collin Burton broke his foot.

“He has played that quarterback position, in the backup role, for really his whole high school career,” Southwestern head football coach Jason Foley said. “I think he did an outstanding job stepping in, leading the offense, keeping his composure. He was hitting passes, running really well. He was running our offense really well. It is a different type of offense with him and we are excited about it.”

What is to not be excited about when Campbell’s first start as QB helped the team to a 63-14 win over South Laurel where the senior picked up 237 passing yards, 121 rushing yards, threw two touchdown passes and ran into the end zone twice himself.

“Just really shocked by my performance from that game,” Campbell said. “There were a little nerves coming into that game but once we got into the swing of things it went away.”

Campbell might not have expected that strong of a performance his first go-around, but he said his confidence and energy heading into the competition with the Cardinals were high because of how well practice the week before was going.

Foley shared in Campbell’s confidence when deciding that the former wide receiver would be stepping into Burton’s role.

“If you look at the big plays from a lot of our games this year, Owen was involved, so putting the ball in his hands is never a bad thing,” Foley said.

The Warrior head coach plans on keeping Campbell in the spot for the rest of the season.

“We are kind of a multiple offense,” Foley said. “We will get in the shotgun. We will get under center, so I think just continuing to get him reps under center will be beneficial for him too. We will just keep working week to week, but I think he is on pace to do what we need him to do.”

Southwestern looks ahead to a meeting with the Pulaski County Maroons on Friday, Oct. 20

WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - Saturday, Oct. 14