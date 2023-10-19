Woman facing host of charges following drug raid

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail(Letcher County Jail)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing a host of charges following a raid at a home earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday night around 5 in the Premium community of Letcher County.

Officers from the Jenkins and Whitesburg Police departments and deputies with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home there.

Inside, they found more than 400 grams of fentanyl, almost 123 grams of meth, 139 grams of heroin, a handgun and nearly $2,100 in cash.

Krista Blankenbeckley was arrested at the scene.

She is charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Woman shot, seriously injured while driving on I-75 in Rockcastle County
mountain parkway
Portion of Mountain Parkway closed following deadly crash, dispatch says
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show
Lake Cumberland
Body found in Lake Cumberland

Latest News

Cold front brings rain chances back to end the week
The Coal Miner Who Became Governor
Fmr. Gov. Paul Patton details life in “The Coal Miner Who Became Governor”
mountain parkway
Portion of Mountain Parkway closed following deadly crash, dispatch says
Lake Cumberland
Body found in Lake Cumberland