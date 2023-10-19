Woman facing host of charges following drug raid

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing a host of charges following a raid at a home earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday night around 5 in the Premium community of Letcher County.

Officers from the Jenkins and Whitesburg Police departments and deputies with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home there.

Inside, they found more than 400 grams of fentanyl, almost 123 grams of meth, 139 grams of heroin, a handgun and nearly $2,100 in cash.

Krista Blankenbeckley was arrested at the scene.

She is charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.