Viral photo shows horse shopping at Perry County business

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Facebook post showing an unusual scene at one Perry County store has gone viral.

A picture from Bobby Inguagiato shows a horse roaming the aisles at the Hazard Tractor Supply.

The post, seen above, states the animal wanted to pick out its own feed bucket “at his favorite store.”

It also states the employees said the horse being in the store isn’t against the rules.

In the comments of the post, we find out the horse’s name is Reno and is owned by Whitney Bailey.

The official City of Hazard Twitter account also weighed in on the photo.

The post, which was made on Tuesday, already has thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

We think you can definitely file this one under “things you don’t see every day”.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.