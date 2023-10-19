Update: Mountain Parkway back open following deadly crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 10-19-2023 Update: State police have confirmed the road is back open. We are waiting on a news release for more information about the crash.

This story will be updated once we get it.

Original Story:

Dispatch in Magoffin County confirmed the westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is closed following a crash.

The crash reportedly involved two cars and happened near the Route 30 exit.

Dispatch said at least one person was killed in the crash.

The road will be closed until further notice, and drivers should find a different route.

