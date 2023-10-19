Tracking scattered showers, breezy winds

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will bring soggy, breezy weather to the mountains as we close out the work week.

Tonight Through Friday Night

Scattered showers are likely tonight under a mostly cloudy sky, and some heavier pockets of rain can not be ruled out. Low temperatures fall into the mid-50s. We are also tracking some breezy weather. Winds could gust up to 15-20 mph at times.

A soggy, breezy Friday is on tap as we end the work week. Again, scattered showers are likely. It will not rain all day, but you may need the umbrella at times. Highs top out in the upper-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Breezy winds will also linger. We could see winds up to 20 mph at times.

Spotty showers look to linger into Friday night, but the coverage does not look to be as widespread. However, if you are heading to a high school football game, you may need the rain gear. Low temperatures fall into the mid-40s as cooler air filters in.

Weekend Forecast

A stray shower can not be ruled out for the first half of the weekend, but the overall chance looks low. We stay partly cloudy and seasonable. High temperatures top out in the mid-60s. Lows fall into the mid-40s as some cooler, drier air filters into the region.

Sunday is looking dry, partly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures reach the upper-50s and lower-60s, while lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

Next Work Week

In the extended forecast, we are tracking dry and milder weather.

Highs top out in the lower-60s on Monday. We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows are back in the mid-40s.

We are trending warmer for Tuesday. Highs reach the lower-70s across the region. Again, we stay dry and partly cloudy. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

The forecast does not change much for the middle of the week. We are looking dry and mild on Wednesday. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds, while lows fall into the mid-50s.

